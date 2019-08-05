Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Spotify accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Spotify worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.26.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 215,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

