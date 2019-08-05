Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,768. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

