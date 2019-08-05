Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. 316,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

