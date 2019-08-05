Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 119,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 224,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its position in United Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.32. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

