Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after buying an additional 1,648,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after buying an additional 895,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after buying an additional 1,320,420 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,469,000 after purchasing an additional 652,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,042. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

