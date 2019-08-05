Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

