Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 275.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

SLYG stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.75. 2,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,636. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

