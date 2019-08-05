SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 253.9% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $275,618.00 and approximately $824.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00238631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.01321761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00106096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

