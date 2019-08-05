ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 228,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

