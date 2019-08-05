ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.