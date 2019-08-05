State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,381 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $14,557,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $4,305,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

