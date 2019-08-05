State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

PNR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,264. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.