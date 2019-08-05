State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 355,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.