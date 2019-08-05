State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 176.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.28. 16,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,230. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,456 shares of company stock worth $13,336,396 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

