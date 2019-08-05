State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,328,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $18,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,242,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,018. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

