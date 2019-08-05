State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,383 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Foot Locker stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. 89,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

