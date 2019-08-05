State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,475 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.