State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,788,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. 32,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,098. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

