Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $170.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $2,950,288.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,075 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,741. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Masimo by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $53,357,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

