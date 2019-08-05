Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IYW stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $212.07.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

