Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Motco lifted its position in Medtronic by 159.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $99.65. 157,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

