Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47.

