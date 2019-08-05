Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

JNJ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

