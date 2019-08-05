Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3,010 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, CEO David William Sides sold 79,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $139,163.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 2,084.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

