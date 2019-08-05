StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,104.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. StrongHands has a market cap of $729,892.00 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,070,354,900,847 coins and its circulating supply is 9,310,123,727,392 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

