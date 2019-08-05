Strs Ohio Acquires 112,920 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $90,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

