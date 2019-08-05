Strs Ohio Has $105.71 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Anthem worth $105,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.87 on Monday, reaching $282.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,589. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.