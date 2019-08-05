Strs Ohio Has $57.38 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,824 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $57,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after buying an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $184,328,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,944,000 after buying an additional 153,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

