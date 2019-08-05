Strs Ohio Purchases 20,613 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.92.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $2,868,308. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.72. 913,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,060. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $262.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

