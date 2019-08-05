Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

SPH stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 9,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,473. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $136,597.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $767,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

