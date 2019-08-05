SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDE. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

