SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Douglas J. Richards Sells 60,953 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPWR stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,908. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SunPower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.