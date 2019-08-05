SunTrust Banks Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $75.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Raymond James upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.15 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Square from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of Square stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,453. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34. Square has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

