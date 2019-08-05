Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 148.15%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 496,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 593.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

