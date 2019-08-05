Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swedbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of Swedbank stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.68. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

