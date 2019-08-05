Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $10.11. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 45,057 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and a PE ratio of 33.75.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

