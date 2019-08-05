Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.52 Million

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $829.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $831.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $779.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $598,050.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,912,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 78.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 63.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.70. 45,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.60. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

