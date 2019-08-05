Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $365,069.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Tael has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $365,069.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges including $13.96, $34.91, $62.56 and $119.16.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $593.34 or 0.05052539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,160,106 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

