Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457,442 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 2.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $64,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

