TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-3.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.73.

TTWO traded down $6.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

