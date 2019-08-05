Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Target by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 552,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

