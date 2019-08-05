Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given $115.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $115.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. 2,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 42.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

