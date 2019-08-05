Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 586404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

