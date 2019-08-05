Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives $58.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

