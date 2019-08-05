Tc Pipelines’ (TRP) Average Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their average rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $70.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

