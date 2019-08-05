Teleflex’s (TFX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $403.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.67.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.58. 3,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $366.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,380,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

