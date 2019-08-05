Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.45, approximately 26,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 630,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $72,733.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,106,986.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

