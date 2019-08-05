Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of THC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 1,170,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.39.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 27,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.