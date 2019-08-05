Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.89. 44,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 67.1% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

