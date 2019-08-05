Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TERRF. Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

